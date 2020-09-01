Meade County Rural Ambulance District receives a grant to help with start-up costs

STURGIS S.D. (KEVN) - For the past several months, the Meade County Rural Ambulance group has been working on creating a new ambulance district.

Their initial proposal went to a public vote back in March and passed.

Last week, the board went before Meade County Commission and received a start-up grant for $5,000.

Board member Edward Miller says the money from taxpayers won’t come in until April, and the grant will go toward covering start-up costs like insurance, legal fees, and accounting fees.

As for the next step, Miller says they will hold a final budget meeting on Sept. 21.

“We’re hoping to finish our budget. We need to have that done and certified and into the county by October first in order for them to get it on the tax bills that will come out. To get revenue started and back in April,” says Miller.

If people are interested in attending the meeting, it will be held at the Meade County Office, in the commission meeting room on Sept. 21 at 6:00 pm.

