Local Educators Prepare for Different Kind of School Year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold of the Lead-Deadwood school district is preparing for anything and everything this upcoming school year. Parents have been asking questions about all things related to Coronavirus and how he’s going to keep their most precious commodities safe.

Leikvold says “I am the great recommender, not facilitator. It is up to the school board to take my recommendations and make the right call.”

Meanwhile, Principal Matt Raba of Belle Fourche High School is also making some tough calls.

Raba “We want to be able to deliver learning if the students are out. We have a streaming service to accomplish that.”

Both administrators are encouraging social distancing at their schools and have adopted 3 phases of learning with accommodations in place for student safety.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.