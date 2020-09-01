Advertisement

Is this pile of brush yours?

This pile was dumped outside the cemetery in Piedmont.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 7 Tuesday morning, officials from the Piedmont Cemetery noticed something out of the ordinary.

It seems that overnight a giant pile of brush was dumped right outside the gates.

A Meade County Sheriffs’ deputy investigated, taking samples from the brush that may have fingerprints on them.

This isn’t the first time the cemetery has been defaced, a few years ago vandals came by and broke tombstones.

Now, Piedmont Cemetery board members Rick Soelzer and Dave Bies say the dumping is disrespectful to the living and the dead.

”We don’t want it here, we’re going to clean it up,” says Bies.

“We’ve got funerals the next couple days, it’s going to be gone this afternoon and we’re going to clean it up,” says Soelzer.

The Piedmont Cemetery is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever did this.

