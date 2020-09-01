Hot and windy Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with low temperatures falling in the 50s for many. locations near the Big Horns could fall into the 40s. A westerly wind will keep temperatures near 60 for those in the northern and eastern areas of the hills.

Sunny skies dominate yet again with temperatures continuing to climb. Many on the plains will have highs in the 90s, while the hills will feature highs in the 80s. Winds will increase through the day and become very windy late afternoon and evening. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, where winds could gusts 50 mph or higher. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the high fire danger from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Sunshine continues Thursday, but temperatures are going to be cooler as highs fall down into the 70s. Warmer air will begin to return on Friday as highs jump back into the 80s, but the heat is back in full force Saturday as highs return to the 90s. Sunshine will continue Sunday, but the cooler air slides back in with highs in the 70s. The coldest air of the season, so far, is expected Monday and Tuesday, where highs will be in the 50s and 60s for everyone. Plenty of clouds and a few showers are expected to kick off next week.

