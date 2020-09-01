Advertisement

Complete Census Committee formed by Gov. Noem Monday

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Census counting ends Sept. 30, giving the U.S. Census Bureau one month left to collect responses from people living in the U.S.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order to form the Complete Census Committee on Monday. The committee will head up awareness efforts to get South Dakotans appropriately counted in the Census before the deadline.

Along with the Secretary of State, President pro tempore of the Senate, the Minority Leader of the Senate, the Speaker of the House and the Minority Leader of the House, a member of the Governor’s Office, the Governor’s Office, the Department of Education, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Tribal Affairs will be appointed by the Governor.

The Governor shall appoint a chair or cochairs, and the committee shall organize within 14 days after the initial appointments of at least eight members to the committee.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OST Public Safety looks for missing woman

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety looking for a missing woman last seen on Aug. 29.

News

Sturgis Rally collects $1.34 million in taxes, a 6% climb from previous year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
endors at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought in $1.34 million in taxes for the Black Hills.

News

Budget cuts forces Wyoming PACE program to close

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
Just last week, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced more budget cuts are on the way.

News

240 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
State health officials say active COVID-19 are continuing to climb in South Dakota, though the state saw no additional deaths Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Posts about 6% of COVID-19 deaths are ’taken out of context,” South Dakota officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The post claiming the CDC now says only 6% of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 are actually due to the virus is “taken out of context.”

News

Wyoming PACE defended by state

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

45 quarantine on Black Hills State University campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
What happens when a student tests positive for coronavirus?

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Fair

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mustang

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox