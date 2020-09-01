City of Rapid City wants to amend the Future Land Use Plan in nine areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Rapid City wants to amend the Future Land Use Plan.

The plan is a small part of the city’s comprehensive plan and is used to guide development in the area.

A long-range planner for the city presented an amendment at Tuesday’s public works committee that would adjust nine areas around town.

“Our goal is to come forward twice a year,” said Kelly Brennan, long-range planner. “This year, this is our first one, just kind of due to circumstances, but typically our goal is to come forward twice a year with a future land use amendment if needed. If we don’t find any issues or people don’t bring forward any issues then we would just wait until we had enough to bring forward.”

Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard: Healing Way and Wellington Drive.

Healing way is currently listed as mixed-use commercial while the area around Wellington Drive is a low-density neighborhood. Under the new plan, both would be reclassified as urban neighborhoods.

The changes will now head to the full city council on September 8th.

