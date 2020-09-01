Advertisement

City of Rapid City wants to amend the Future Land Use Plan in nine areas

Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard.
Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard.
Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Rapid City wants to amend the Future Land Use Plan.

The plan is a small part of the city’s comprehensive plan and is used to guide development in the area.

A long-range planner for the city presented an amendment at Tuesday’s public works committee that would adjust nine areas around town.

“Our goal is to come forward twice a year,” said Kelly Brennan, long-range planner. “This year, this is our first one, just kind of due to circumstances, but typically our goal is to come forward twice a year with a future land use amendment if needed. If we don’t find any issues or people don’t bring forward any issues then we would just wait until we had enough to bring forward.”

Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard: Healing Way and Wellington Drive.

Healing way is currently listed as mixed-use commercial while the area around Wellington Drive is a low-density neighborhood. Under the new plan, both would be reclassified as urban neighborhoods.

The changes will now head to the full city council on September 8th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More and more young people are being diagnosed with colon cancer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City doctor is seeing people diagnosed in their 30′s and 40′s.

News

Is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally really to blame for Meade County’s rise in coronavirus cases?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
In just nearly a month, Meade County saw a 250 percent rise in coronavirus cases. Is it due to the Rally?

Coronavirus

Pennington County is installing air purification systems inside the jail among other places

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
This is the first time in Pennington County that this equipment will be used.

News

Two new murals brighten up downtown Rapid City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Art murals added to downtown

Latest News

News

Coffee with a Planner resumes in Rapid City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coffee with a planner is back

News

The Rapid Transit System will resume Saturday operations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
People can now use the transit service again on Saturdays.

News

Is this pile of brush yours?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Piedmont Cemetery is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever did this.

News

Meade County Rural Ambulance District receives a grant to help with start-up costs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Meade County Rural Ambulance District received $5,000 which will help with start-up costs.

News

Rapid City honors good Samaritan who assisted injured neighbor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Tuesday, Justin Fast Wolf received recognition from Mayor Steve Allender for his actions.

News

Complete Census Committee formed by Gov. Noem Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order to form the Complete Census Committee on Monday.