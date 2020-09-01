A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a touch of Fall Monday, much warmer weather returns today and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the area and warmer, downslope west and southwest develop.

These winds will bring hot and very dry conditions Wednesday, which will result in extreme fire danger across the area, hence a Red Flag Warning will be in effect.

A cold front will briefly cool us down Thursday, but warmer temperatures return Friday and Saturday before a much stronger cold front brings us another touch of Fall Sunday and Labor Day.

