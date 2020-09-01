Advertisement

45 quarantine on Black Hills State University campus

What happens when a student tests positive for coronavirus?
BHSU return to school plan
By Alexus Davila
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just this past week, South Dakota colleges started self-reporting coronavirus cases. Black Hills State University is currently standing at 11 active cases and 45 students and faculty in quarantine. But what happens when a student tests positive?

Scattered throughout the Black Hills State University campus are signs instructing people to wear masks before they enter any of the buildings.

But if a student shows any coronavirus symptoms and needs to be tested, a rapid response testing machine is stationed at Monument Health in Spearfish. The test can provide results as quickly as five minutes, according to Laurie Nichols, Black Hills State University’s president.

Additionally, 40 campus residence rooms are reserved as COVID-19 isolation rooms while students are recovering.

“But we have them held so if a student tests positive we can immediately move them in an isolation room,” Nichols said. “And we can keep them there so they are contained. They’re safe but also they are not interacting with others as well.”

Depending on the student’s severity of symptoms, some may continue virtual classes while in quarantine. But other students will work with their teachers to make special accommodations.

