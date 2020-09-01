240 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials say active COVID-19 are continuing to climb in South Dakota, though the state saw no additional deaths Tuesday.

An additional 240 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Active cases rose by 20 to 2,750.

No new deaths were reported, as the state’s total remained at 167.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 78.

Pennington County saw 16 new cases confirmed by state officials Monday. Pennington has 428 active cases Tuesday, which is down 19 from Monday (447).

Meade County has 148 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday(159). The state confirmed five new cases.

Butte County has 23 active cases, down four from Monday (23) and Custer County has 56 active cases Tuesday, down three from Monday (53). The state said there were no new cases in these counties Tuesday.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 23 active cases, no increase from Monday. The state reported two new positive cases in the county.

Ziebach County has 15 active cases, a one case increase from Monday (14), as the state confirmed the new positive case Tuesday.

Haakon County has three active cases. The state reported there weren’t any new positive cases in HaakonTuesday.

