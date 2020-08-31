Warming up midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloud cover will linger into the evening and early overnight hours. A few showers are possible, but many should stay dry. Clouds will begin to clear up after midnight and leave us with nothing but sunshine by morning. Lows tonight will not be as cold, with many staying in the 40s.

Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer for Tuesday, but right around where they should be for this time of year. Highs will be in the 70s in the hills and Wyoming, and near or in the low 80s in the western South Dakota plains. Sunny skies will last all day long. Warmer air continues to build for Wednesday as we are back in the 90s. It will be a little windy, which will create very high fire danger on Wednesday. Fire Weather Watches are in place currently.

Cooler air returns Thursday with highs falling down into the 70s for many. Friday will jump back into the 80s with sunny skies continuing. A few clouds return to the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but little to no precipitation is expected. Highs on Saturday will be near 90°, but significantly cooler Sunday, where highs will only reach the 70s. If you’re a fan of fall-like weather, Monday is your day. Highs will only be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible. It’ll stay cool Tuesday before perhaps another warm up later next week.

