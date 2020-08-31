The Sixth Street Corridor study is going up for a vote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sixth Street Corridor Project, a plan to put a pedestrian overpass at sixth and Omaha streets connecting downtown Rapid City and Memorial Park.

The city says between 30,000 and 35,000 cars a day drive down Omaha Street, so when people cross, traffic stops, leading to congestion on the busy road.

More than 500 people took the city’s online survey. That survey found that lighting and a need for safer crossing options were important.

Long-Range Planner Kip Harrington says this project is looking to the future in case one organization takes the road back.

”The crossing at Sixth and Omaha Street has been designated as a temporary crossing by the South Dakota Department of Transportation since Omaha Street is also a state highway,” says Harrington. “When traffic levels reach a certain level, that crossing may have to go away so those turn lanes can be extended and if that’s the case we’ll have no ways to cross pedestrians from downtown into the Civic Center Memorial Park other than at the major signalized sections at Mount Rushmore Road and Fifth Street.”

The study is on the agenda for Tuesday’s public works meeting.

