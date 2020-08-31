Advertisement

The National Park Service says Rankin Fire contained

Some trails still closed
The 28-acre Rankin Fire at Wind Cave National Park contained, according to National Park Service.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Park Service says the Rankin Fire at Wind Cave National Park has been contained.

According to a statement from the National Park Service, the fire was listed as “contained” on Saturday evening, when crews were able to establish a line around the fire.

The fire was first reported on Friday, and started by a lightning strike and burned three miles northwest of the visitor center.

The Rankin Ridge trail has reopened, but the Centennial, Sanctuary, and Highland Creek Trails remain closed to hiking and backcountry camping.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

