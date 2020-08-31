Advertisement

Swim Center and Ice Arena are opening back up

Swim Center and Ice Arena are ready to open back up
Swim Center and Ice Arena are ready to open back up(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After 5 and a half months of closed doors, the Roosevelt Ice Arena and Swim Center is welcoming back visitors.

September 1st, both facilities will begin welcoming the public back.

COVID restrictions will be in place --including mask requirements in certain parts of the buildings as well, as social distancing guidelines, and capacity restrictions.

The city will continue to watch the day-to-day COVID-19 updates, as they hope for the summer to end with some normalcy.

“Everybody kind of getting back into some routine again how important that is for their individual health and overall well being. But again, it is important we all work together on the restrictions that are in place,” Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City, says

If you have Labor Day off, both the Swim Center and Ice Arena will be open.

