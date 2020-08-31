Advertisement

Sturgis man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.(MGN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - A Sturgis man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday (Aug. 26) in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14A, mile marker 49, five miles west of Sturgis.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Paul Strain was driving a 2000 Yamaha XVS 1100 motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the vehicle went off the roadway and hit the guardrail on the south side of the road.

Strain was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decreased Central States Fair attendance shouldn’t affect the Stock Show next year

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Unlike the fair, the stock show relies less on foot traffic to make the organization money.

News

Swim Center and Ice Arena are opening back up

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Both facilities opening back up

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

The Sixth Street Corridor study is going up for a vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Part of the Sixth Street Corridor Project is going up for adoption Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Man dies when tornado blows RV off South Dakota highway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man driving a recreational vehicle died when a tornado blew it off the highway near the central South Dakota town of Miller, the state Department of Public Safety said Monday.

News

George Floyd? Donald Trump? Statue nominations are in for National Garden of American Heroes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump ordered up the statue park during a Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore and set up a task force on a 60-day deadline to get the idea going.

News

CR: Tips for buying, using air fryers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cooking should be easy. As Consumer Reports finds out, air fryers are a versatile tool for cooking for the whole family.

News

187 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 187 new COVID-19 cases.

News

Fort Pierre Cemetary

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Meals for Relatives

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox