South Dakota Mines Names Lance Roberts Provost

By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Lance Roberts, Ph.D., is the new provost and vice president for academic affairs at South Dakota Mines. Roberts previously served as interim provost, professor, and head of the Department of Mining Engineering and Management.

Roberts is an alumnus, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering at Mines before finishing his Ph.D. at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2006. Roberts also brings his experience in the industry to the provost’s office. Just prior to joining the faculty at South Dakota Mines, he worked for three years as senior vice president of the Mining and Energy Division of RESPEC. The Black Hills-based engineering firm has over 400 employees who provide services in 41 states and more than 50 countries.

“We are lucky to have a faculty member of Dr. Roberts’ caliber in the position of provost at South Dakota Mines,” says President Jim Rankin. “Dr. Roberts is an innovative and talented leader. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding the university to new heights.”

As provost, Roberts oversees undergraduate, graduate, and professional education, advocates for academic priorities and institutional improvements, and ensures that Mines continues to recruit and retain an exceptional faculty. In his role as vice president of academic affairs, Roberts also leads the effort to boost enrollment and retention at the university in overseeing the admissions office and the office of student success.

“I am very honored to serve as the provost. I look forward to working alongside our great students, faculty and staff as we continue to advance the frontier of innovation,” Roberts says.

In his downtime, Roberts enjoys spending time with his family which includes boating, fishing, golfing, and biking around the city.

