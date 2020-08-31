Decreased Central States Fair attendance shouldn’t affect the Stock Show next year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair Inc. puts on a number of events besides the fair, including the Black Hills Stock Show in January.

“Certainly when you have less cash in the bank, you’re going to look at how you go about planning events,” said Ron Jeffries, Central States Fair general manager. “We’re going to watch and see, we hope that this is the kick-off to open things back up. Really, in an effort that Stock Show will be able to flow at full bore.”

The fair only saw around half it’s usual attendance this year, which means less revenue to work with.

“Moving forward, when you have half your revenue coming in that we would normally make for profit during the fair, we’ve got to be very careful about how we go about producing the rest of our events. Fortunately, a lot of the events that we have here are events that we are actually landlords for,” said Jeffries. “So, we host somebody coming in, whether its team roping, or NRCHA, or the pro tour finale that’s coming in September, those events will come to us as a rental event.”

Jeffries said the stock show relies less on foot traffic to make the organization money.

“The fair is based on attendance, a lot of what happens at the Black Hills Stock Show is revenues coming in from hosting certain types of events,” said Jeffries. “Our revenues from the stock show are safer from the standpoint that we have built-in events, vendors, livestock sales, but you still need traffic, all the events need traffic and what most affects us during the stock show is the weather.”

The fair board has a rainy day fund for the organization to help with off years when the weather, or a global pandemic, means less revenue.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.