CR: Tips for buying, using air fryers

(Consumer Reports) - It’s summertime, and cooking should be easy. Who wants to heat up the house by using the oven, or create a mess with hot oil in a deep fryer? There’s a reason that air fryers are one of the most popular countertop appliances.

Like so many families, Cosmelye Costillo relies on her air fryer to turn out healthy meals. She enjoys preparing her favorite salmon recipe, especially when it’s hot outside.

“I love to use the air fryer compared to the oven because it gets too hot in the house,” Costillo says. “I just pop that salmon in and it tastes amazing.”

Air fryers are like countertop convection ovens: They cook foods by circulating hot air which creates a crispy surface.

But, as Consumer Reports staff member Paul Hope found out, they’re not just for making chicken nuggets.

“Air fryers are for much more ... since they’re basically a countertop convection oven, you can use it for things you would normally bake or roast,” Hope says.

C.R. staffers took some test models home with one goal in mind: to turn out loads of tasty air-fried food, like roasted asparagus, banana bread, bratwurst, avocado fries, miso cod fish, juicy ribs, spring rolls and even pizza!

So, how do you get the best results cooking fresh food in your air fryer?

“Food should be totally dry before it goes in the air fryer and you want to toss it with a little oil or spray it with some cooking spray,” Hope adds.

Check the food often. Turn items so they’ll cook evenly. Give small foods like chicken wings or fries - a toss from time to time, to ensure the hot air will reach and crisp every surface.

“You don’t ever want to use foods that have been dipped in batter because the convection fan in the air fryer can actually blow the coating right off,” Hope continues.

Resist the temptation to overcrowd the basket. If there’s no fill mark, only fill the basket about three-fourths of the way.

Also, an air fryer makes for easy cleanup - just wipe the basket down with soapy water.

Farberware’s HF-919B air fryer is a Consumer Reports Best Buy. Their testers found the controls clear and simple to use, and it got excellent marks for quietness.

Consumer Reports has two tips for when you shop for an air fryer: first, look for - and avoid - baskets that have lots of nooks and crannies, which will make them hard to clean; secondly take a close look at the controls - Consumer Reports testers found some model used controls with markings that were impossible to make out.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.