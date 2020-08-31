Advertisement

August homicide numbers in Rapid City almost surpass all of 2019

This month’s homicide rate has been “highly unusual”.
This month's homicide rate has been "highly unusual".
This month's homicide rate has been "highly unusual".(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The month of August saw five homicides in Rapid City. So does this constitute a troubling trend and are Rapid City police worried?

The captain of the criminal investigation division said that this month’s homicide rate has been “highly unusual”. With five homicides in August, that’s almost as many as all of 2019, which had six total.

The latest addition to this trend occurred last week when police found a vehicle on Meadowlark Drive in north Rapid City, with two victims inside, who died of apparent gunshot wounds.

In his 26 years at the station, Captain John Olson said he’s never seen this many homicides in one month and attributed it to what he called a “bad time in history”.

“It’s not like a trend or a serial killer or anything like that,” said Olson. “The public, in general, is safe, the people that end up having poor lifestyle choices and poor acquaintances may not be safe.”

Olson said these were not random murders -- but rather involved people who had animosity towards each other. With a new month starting, he’s looking towards the bright side.

“I always want to stay optimistic,” said Olson. “We have one person in custody that obviously did a really bad thing, and that’s a good start but there are going to be more to come and when we get some of these people off the streets, we’re going to feel a lot better about the future.”

Olson said sooner or later everyone gets found and brought to justice, it can just take some time.

Again, Olson said five homicides in one month in Rapid City are unheard of. With that being said, Olson added that they have leads for each of the cases and the department is working to put the pieces of each investigation together.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

After school programs are going to be looking a little different

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Soon Rapid City Schools will be starting meaning so do after school programs, but with COVID-19 these programs are changing.

News

Decreased Central States Fair attendance shouldn’t affect the Stock Show next year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Unlike the fair, the stock show relies less on foot traffic to make the organization money.

News

Swim Center and Ice Arena are opening back up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Both facilities opening back up

News

Sturgis man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A Sturgis man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday (Aug. 26) in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14A, mile marker 49, five miles west of Sturgis.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

The Sixth Street Corridor study is going up for a vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Part of the Sixth Street Corridor Project is going up for adoption Tuesday.

News

Man dies when tornado blows RV off South Dakota highway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man driving a recreational vehicle died when a tornado blew it off the highway near the central South Dakota town of Miller, the state Department of Public Safety said Monday.

News

George Floyd? Donald Trump? Statue nominations are in for National Garden of American Heroes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump ordered up the statue park during a Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore and set up a task force on a 60-day deadline to get the idea going.

News

CR: Tips for buying, using air fryers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cooking should be easy. As Consumer Reports finds out, air fryers are a versatile tool for cooking for the whole family.

News

187 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 187 new COVID-19 cases.