Auction to benefit Meals for Relatives

A post shared on Meals for Relatives COVID-19 Rapid City Community Response Facebook page
A post shared on Meals for Relatives COVID-19 Rapid City Community Response Facebook page
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID cases are on the rise in Pennington County, and two Rapid City-based non-profit groups have taken steps to help those who are affected.

He Sapa Voter Initiative starts a program called “Meals for Relatives,” bringing homemade hot meals to COVID positive families in the Black Hills.

And the Cave Collective hosts an artwork auction, with all proceeds going directly to Meals for Relatives.

The Cave Collective says, they always want to use art to benefit the community, and Meals for Relatives has delivered medicine, supplies and more than 16,00 home cooked meals to families in need.

”We can’t give up in the face of adversaries, we have to adapt,” Dexter Carman, executive director at the Cave Collective says. “Me personally, I’m very impressed by the way that the Meals for Relatives program is not looking to local government or anybody else to provide for them, they are saying our community, can take care of each other.”

The auction to benefit the Meals for Relatives program is open through Saturday, September 5. There are many local artworks to choose from. To participate, go to https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Meals-for-Relatives-Fundraiser-Auction-14040

To learn more about Meals for Relatives and learn ways to support: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rapidcitycovid19communityresponse/

