Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

Education

After school programs are going to be looking a little different

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Soon Rapid City Schools will be starting meaning so do after school programs, but with COVID-19 these programs are changing.

News

August homicide numbers in Rapid City almost surpass all of 2019

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
This month's homicide rate has been "highly unusual".

Latest News

News

Decreased Central States Fair attendance shouldn’t affect the Stock Show next year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Unlike the fair, the stock show relies less on foot traffic to make the organization money.

News

Swim Center and Ice Arena are opening back up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Both facilities opening back up

News

Sturgis man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A Sturgis man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday (Aug. 26) in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14A, mile marker 49, five miles west of Sturgis.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.