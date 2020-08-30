T. Denny Sanford investigated for possession of child pornography

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s richest man and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford was investigated for possession of child pornography according to ProPublica.

ProPublica says no charges were filed at this time.

The publication also reports the state attorney general’s division of criminal investigation got a search warrant and the case was referred to the U-S Department of Justice for further investigation.

Marty Jackley, the man representing T. Denny Sanford said in a statement, “Although we know very little about any state or federal inquiry relating to Mr. Sanford, we DO know those authorities responsible for investigating allegations obviously did not find information or evidence that supported or resulted in any criminal charges.”

Sanford is a philanthropist who even donated $55 million to the Children’s Home Society back in 2019.

His name also lives on with the Sanford underground research facility after giving a $70 million donation to the facility in 2006.

Sanford Health’s Executive Vice President Michah Aberson released a statement: “We are deeply concerned about these allegations and take this matter seriously. The allegation does not involve our health system, and we have not been contacted by law enforcement. Our focus remains on our patients, residents and the communities we serve.”

