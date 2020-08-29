Wearing a mask can be tough for adults, but what about kids?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School districts around the Black Hills have started school or are getting ready to head back. And in some cases, masks are required, whether that’s in school or on the bus.

But wearing a mask for an extended period of time can be challenging for some children.

“The leaving them (masks) on part, unfortunately, is kind of difficult. They’re a little bit annoying to get used to at first, but certainly, with some practice, they’re just kind of there,” says an occupational therapist with the Children’s Therapy Services, Alexa Steve.

If you’re trying to get your child comfortable wearing a mask, Steve says it’s like anything new, and parents should introduce it slowly.

“When your kids are playing video games, have them wear a mask for the duration of the video game that they’re playing because that way, it’s doing something fun. They have to wear a mask, so it kind of helps them to just get used to wearing it. We set timers, so have a kid wear a mask for five minutes, ten minutes off, seven minutes on, ten minutes off,” says Steve.

Another tip is to have masks with different designs so your child can pick which one they want to wear.

“If the kids like what’s on the mask, they’re going to be more prone to wear it. So if you can get a mask that has a favorite cartoon character, favorite color, some designs, have your child involved with the process of picking out their mask,” says Steve.

Positive reinforcement is also key when children wear their masks like they’re supposed to.

