Advertisement

Oglala Sioux Tribe President suspended

Oglala Sioux Tribe court
Oglala Sioux Tribe court(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner has been suspended since Monday due to a misconduct complaint.

On August 18, a person on the Pine Ridge reservation asserted that Bear Runner made some inappropriate physical contacts when they were alone earlier this summer.

The tribe’s government learned of this and Bear Runner was subsequently suspended.

A tribal council member says, Bear Runner is waiting for a hearing, and the Tribe’s secretary will arrange a special law judge to preside over the hearing within 20 days.

The family of the person who made the misconduct complaint does not wish to comment on this issue.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Niche stores are doing well despite the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Each of these niche stores notices the weight of the pandemic but is thankful for the customers they have had.

News

Masks for Rapid City is tackling a new project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Making masks for students in the Rapid City Area School System.

Local

Local postal workers ask for support from D.C.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Postal workers hope to keep the service universal and public

News

Wearing a mask can be tough for adults, but what about kids?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many kids will need to wear a mask to school this year. Here are some tips to make them feel comfortable while wearing them.

Latest News

News

Douglas school

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Douglas schools have pushed back their start date and reveal their plan going forward with inviting students back amidst the pandemic

News

Lyft Drivers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
There is now a decline of rideshare drivers in the Black hills

News

Suicide prevention

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Pine Ridge Reservation declares a state of emergency due to the increase of suicides

News

Family of Serenity Dennard hires a private investigator to investigate her disappearance

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Aaron Vidal and Jeff Voss
Serenity Dennard went missing February 3rd 2019

News

A bull ride for everyone at the Central States Fair

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
A mechanical bull at the fair

News

South Dakota sees a record 400+ new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota registers 323 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.