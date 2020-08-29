Advertisement

Niche stores are doing well despite the pandemic

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills is full of unique shops that cater to certain people and hobbies. So, how are those stores holding up between the pandemic and a different tourist season?

"Honestly, it's been a little bit slower than a normal year, but we don't live in a normal year," said Kim Riley, The Spice and Tea Exchange of Rapid City.

Shops like The Spice and Tea Exchange of Rapid City have seen a decrease in foot traffic but things are better than you might expect.

"We get a large amount of local people and a large amount of the tourism so right where we are is nothing but a benefit for the tourists coming in and walking around the downtown," said Riley. "It's just less people but people are still spending, people are still buying, people are still wanting their teas."

One of the Roam'n Around owners said for them, locals have been a huge part of their business this summer.

"You know, the community support over the past couple of months has been great," said Jon Machacek, Roam'n Around part owner. "We, at the shop here, get to see people every day come in, venturing out into the outdoors, whether they're hiking the centennial trail or camping, biking, rock climbing, all that stuff."

The Black Hills Vinyl owner said they've had a lot of support from the community and have used this time to grow their online presence.

"When we were closed for a month, we focused on getting a lot of our inventory online to sell worldwide," said Jennifer Calaberese, Black Hills Vinyl co-owner. "We've actually done really quite well with it I guess, we ship to a lot of states where they can't go to their local records store."

Each of these niche stores notices the weight of the pandemic but is thankful for the customers they have had.

