Family of Serenity Dennard hires a private investigator to investigate her disappearance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The family of Serenity Dennard has hired a private investigative the disappearance of the missing Sturgis girl.

Then 8-eight-years old, Serenity Dennard went missing from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville on February 3rd, 2019. Multiple search efforts to locate the missing girl have been, thus far, unsuccessful. In a Facebook post today, Carmel, Indiana-based investigative firm Veracity I-I-R confirmed that they were hired by Serenity’s family to investigative her disappearance.

