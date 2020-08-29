A bull ride for everyone at the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair rodeo events draw big crowds every year, but younger riders are also getting their shot.

A mechanical bull set up just outside the grandstands for the fair is giving youngsters and adults alike the chance to hang on for 8 seconds.

Rotten Ricky is the name of the bull who welcomes all challengers during the 75th annual Central States Fair.

Being in cowboy country ... the ride gives the perfect opportunity for kids to prove what they are made of.

“You know what? They are the funnest because everyone wants to see their kids riding bulls and of course they are excited but more excited about getting their kids on there because they can show it on social media and say they have a bull rider in the family,” BJ Woods, says

The Fair wraps up this Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.