Advertisement

South Dakota reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, active cases remain above 2,000

Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 323 new COVID-19 cases as active cases remain above 2,000.

The 323 new cases bring the state total 12,517 a day after the state announced an underreporting due to a ‘reporting aberration’. The increase in active cases brings the state to 2,182.

Both current hospitalizations and total hospitalizations increased Friday. Current hospitalizations are at 80, up five from Thursday. Total hospitalizations are now at 995.

The state also reported 38 more recoveries, the state total now sits at 10,170.

The death toll also increased from Thursday to 165.

On Thursday, a Department of Health official said an aberration occurred Sunday evening during the automated geocoding process of new test results received. This geocoding process helps officials verify the state and county where the patient lives. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the problem has been fixed. He said the aberration did not affect the notification or investigation process.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free city-wide testing confirms 26 COVID-19 cases in Sturgis

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Results from the city-wide COVID-19 testing are in. After waiting five to nine days after the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Free tests were done Aug. 21, 24 and 25.

News

Pierre Native details his amazing bike journey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
One South Dakotan details his journey on bike from Pierre to the North Pole in his new book.

News

Healthwatch

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

museums and masks

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Deadwood Nites

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Fair

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Alex Johnson Parking

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Gen Pro

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

RNC react

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

lead deadwood

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox