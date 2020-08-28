Advertisement

Smash Mouth gets hate mail after Rally performance

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Smash Mouth, who gained national attention after performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, received hate mail this week.

The band shared a photo on Instagram of a smashed CD and a letter that was mailed to them.

recent fan mail

The letter isn’t able to be read in full, but words like “kills” and “selfish” are visible, making followers believe this hate is linked to the band’s Sturgis performance.

KOTA’s video of the Aug. 9 concert circulated the internet because singer Steve Harwell is heard saying, “F**k that COVID sh*t,” causing the band to receive negative comments from the internet.

Among the other acts that played the Buffalo Chip, but may have felt less heat over it: Quiet Riot, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Kenny Wayne Shepard, Buckcherry, Trapt, Molly Hatchet, Night Ranger, Colt Ford, Lit, Reverend Horton Heat, Jackyl, 38 Special and Drowning Pool. A ZZ Top tribute band called ZZ3 played after ZZ Top itself dropped out. Also canceling prior to the rally were Willie Nelson and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Smash Mouth has preformed at the Chip in previous years, too. According to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, the band played shows in 2001 and 2002.

South Dakota Department of Transportation reported that 460,000 vehicles drove to the Black Hills for the Rally. Officials have linked more than 100 different COVID-19 cases in eight different states, also.

