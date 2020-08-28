Advertisement

S.D. Firefighters help combat Colo. wildfires

By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wildfires continue to affect many states, and volunteer firefighters from Pennington County have been deployed to help.

Cliff McClure, the Fire Chief of Interior Volunteer Fire Department, says that more than 100 fire service members from South Dakota are helping combat fires across the nation right now. Chief McClure is also dispatched to Colorado, fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire currently, and he says, all the wildfires seem to pile up this August, and it’s been busy nation wide.

In a video call with Chief McClure, the sky in his background looks abnormally hazy. McClure says he is used to this situation. He also explains, fire crews, such as those in Interior Volunteer Fire Department, are called to help not just for Grizzly Creek Fire, but also for any wildfires in the country: “So the Rocky Mountains region... we are in ’planning level 4,’ and the national region is at ’planning level 5,’ and so what ’planning level 5′ means is, we have pretty much exhausted all local resources.”

Without enough local help, firefighters, regardless where they may be based at, can be dispatched to other states. For McClure, he has been deployed to Colorado and has worked 14 days consecutively without a break. He is about to take two mandatory days off and will be back on the national dispatch list to help combat wildfires in the country.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mutton Bustin'

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Keystone Economy

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Fire Crews

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Emergency Shelter

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

What are your thoughts on COVID?

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

COVID Numbers

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

S.D. delegates say Noem’s speech popular among Republicans nationally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Noem's RNC speech Tuesday put South Dakota on the national stage

News

How has the pandemic impacted The Journey Museum and Learning Center?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Journey Museum and Learning Center received a grant which will help them reinvent themselves.

News

The Lead-Deadwood school district is gearing up for the new school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Gearing up for a new school year during the pandemic.

News

The doors are closed at Rapid City’s emergency care shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The emergency care shelter in Rapid City is now closed.