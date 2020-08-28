Advertisement

Isolated t-storms possible Saturday and Sunday evening

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the next couple of days, two separate systems will move through western South Dakota over the weekend bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms. Saturday evening’s system will bring very isolated thunderstorms mainly south of I-90. Sunday will bring another cold front through the area in the afternoon, which may bring more organized showers and thunderstorms through the area. As the cold front passes through, it will bring the coolest air so far this summer. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday, and below average temperatures should hold out for the rest of the week.

After a long stretch of 90s, and even a 102 temperature, we are finally seeing the end of the August heat wave.

