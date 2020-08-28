Camp Comfort Grooves with single ’Warrior’ LIVE

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Camp Comfort is a band based out of the Black Hills of South Dakota. Their sound creates highly-danceable guitar-centric jams in a relaxed but rugged fashion. Insistent grooves highlight playful lyrics and tasteful lead guitar for an energy that is equal parts bonfire jam session, reggae house party, and festival blues-rock.

