A Pleasant close the the workweek and a decent weekend of weather ahead.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very pleasant weather arrives today with a dry, cooler breeze and lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

This weekend will start warmer with highs well on up into the 80s on Saturday. A strong cold front blows through late Sunday, ushering in a taste of fall for early next week. A few showers and storms will be possible with the front.

Monday will be much cooler, but somewhat warmer air returns by Wednesday.

