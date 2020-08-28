Advertisement

A Pleasant close the the workweek and a decent weekend of weather ahead.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:04 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very pleasant weather arrives today with a dry, cooler breeze and lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

This weekend will start warmer with highs well on up into the 80s on Saturday. A strong cold front blows through late Sunday, ushering in a taste of fall for early next week. A few showers and storms will be possible with the front.

Monday will be much cooler, but somewhat warmer air returns by Wednesday.

