Strong to severe storms expected this evening. Cooler end to the week.

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An agitated field of cumulus is starting to fire up in Wyoming, which is apart of a short wave system that will be moving into Western South Dakota this evening. Strong to severe storms are expected with the greatest threat being significant hail (2-3 inches) and strong wind gusts. Right now, models are showing the main threat being north of I-90. With this system, some areas may receive upwards of 1 inch of rain in a short period of time, so there may be localized flooding in low lying areas. Always remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Evening storms timing: 6PM-1AM MDT Thursday

As the cold front moves in from the NW, it will bringing cooler temperatures for Friday with mainly upper 70s and low 80s around the area. Gusty North winds are expected tomorrow following the front with strong wind gusts at times. A bounce back in temperatures for Saturday and Sunday in the mid 80s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening with another cold front bringing well below average temperatures for the start of next week.

