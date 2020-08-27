Advertisement

State agriculture department will merge with environment and natural resources department

(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To streamline state departments, there will be a South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources starting Sept. 8.

Gov. Kristi Noem said that the former South Dakota Departments of Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources will merge on Thursday.

Hunter Roberts, the current Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, will be tapped to oversee the new department. Beginning Sept. 8, and until the merger is complete, Roberts will serve as interim Secretary of Agriculture while continuing to also lead the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“Lieutenant Governor Rhoden has stepped up to guide the Department of Agriculture through this important transitional time period, and I really appreciate his hard work and leadership,” said Gov. Noem. “Agriculture is our number one industry, and under Secretary Roberts’ leadership, this department will serve our producers better than ever before.”

Roberts is an owner and operator of the Roberts Ranch in Stanley and Lyman counties. He has worked in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development as state energy director and as a policy advisor for Governor Daugaard working on agricultural policy and overseeing the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. It is worth noting that Roberts’ grandfather, Clint Roberts, served as SD Secretary of Agriculture from 1979-80 during the first Janklow administration.

“I’ve worked in agriculture my entire life, and I am excited to lead this department,” said Secretary Roberts. “South Dakotans know that farmers and ranchers are the best conservationists, and this department will promote our number one industry while we simultaneously protect our natural resources.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Keystone’s economy doing better than expected

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Tourism, South Dakota's second-biggest moneymaker was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, but now many businesses say they're recovering.

News

Rapid City Mayor considering legal action against delinquent landlord

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Expect stimulus package in coming months, says Rep. Johnson

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Dusty Johnson tours GenPro Energy.

News

Vitalant makes COVID-19 antibody testing available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Health Watch: Kettlebell

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Healthwatch with Carol White

News

Qualifying round of Mutton Busting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mutton Busting

News

Black Hills forests, towns seeing uptick in vandalism

Updated: 2 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

South Dakota sees 343 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; Officials say spike due to ‘reporting aberration’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases yet on Thursday. However, officials say the spike is in large part due to a reporting aberration of state data.

News

Seattle mayor responds to Noem after slamming ‘Democrat-run’ city in RNC speech

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem used her prime-time speaking slot at the Republican National Convention to blast Democrat-run cities for the riots and civil unrest that have taken place across the country this summer.

News

Watch: Noem says “founding principles are under attack” in RNC speech

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Governor Kristi Noem gave remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention Wednesday night, stating the nation’s “founding principles are under attack.”