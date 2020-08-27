South Dakota sees 343 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; Officials say spike due to ‘reporting aberration’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases yet on Thursday. However, officials say the spike is in large part due to a reporting aberration of state data.

Health officials reported 343 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing total known cases to 12,194.

The automated geocoding process began experiencing defects Sunday evening and wasn’t fixed until Wednesday evening, the state explained. By geocoding results, the state confirms the state and county of residence with the test result of an individual. The problem caused didn’t verify state and county of residence for individuals for tests processed between 1 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the problem has been fixed. It did not affect the notification or investigation process.

The total number of deaths due to the disease remained steady at 162.

Current hospitalizations increased by 17 to 75.

With new numbers, there are new county totals.

Here’s where certain counties stood on Wednesday:

Butte County now has 22 total active cases reported by the state Thursday. The state recorded seven new cases Thursday.

Custer County confirmed 56 active cases Thursday. The state clocked in eight new cases Thursday.

Haakon County has three active cases in the county. The state reported two new cases Thursday.

Lawrence County has 97 active cases Thursday. The state recorded 15 new cases in the county.

Meade County had 33 new cases reported by the state Thursday. The county has 133 active cases, up from Wednesday’s report(71).

Oglala Lakota County had one new case reported by the state. There are 21 total active cases in the county Thursday, an increase from Wednesday’s 16. state officials say.

The state confirmed 56 new cases in Pennington County Thursday. Active cases in the county are at a total of 289, up by two from Wednesday (181).

Ziebach County saw no new cases Thursday. The county has 12 active cases now, the same as Wednesday.

