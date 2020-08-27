Advertisement

S.D. delegates say Noem’s speech popular among Republicans nationally

S.D. Governor Kristi Noem spoke during the Republican National Convention
S.D. Governor Kristi Noem spoke during the Republican National Convention(CNN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made waves during the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, and according to South Dakota Republican delegates, Noem’s speech was extremely popular among party insiders.

29 delegates from South Dakota went to the convention in Charlotte, South Carolina, including Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. Some delegates said the RNC was quite different this year due to COVID-19. A delegate from Codington County said extra precautions were taken at the convention to protect attendees’ health.

Another part that stood out to them was that Governor Noem has put South Dakota on the national stage, winning praise from party members in other states.

”Governor Noem is kind of risen to the top as far as a conservative message,” Lt. Governor Rhoden commented.

“While the fireworks show and some of the other things...have laid the bedrock for her popularity, ... the admiration she’s receiving is directly attributed to her leadership in dealing with COVID...,” said Ried Holien, national committeeman from Codington County.

Although Representative Dusty Johnson did not attend the RNC, he did have some thoughts on Noem’s prime-time address regarding the civilian unrest happening across the nation.

“I do think there is more unrest in America’s large cities than we want, and I don’t know that unrest has yet been productive and moving America forward. So I absolutely understand the concerns the governor brought forward,” Johnson commented.

Johnson also said he’s glad that both the Republican and Democratic parties held conventions this month, giving people as much information as possible before they make their decision.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How has the pandemic impacted The Journey Museum and Learning Center?

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Journey Museum and Learning Center received a grant which will help them reinvent themselves.

News

The Lead-Deadwood school district is gearing up for the new school year

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Gearing up for a new school year during the pandemic.

News

The doors are closed at Rapid City’s emergency care shelter

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The emergency care shelter in Rapid City is now closed.

News

People react to the recent increase in South Dakota COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Locals aren't surprised and expect that will continue until there's a vaccine or cure.

Latest News

News

Food vendors notice the difference in Central States Fair foot traffic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
One said the first few days were slow.

Business

Keystone’s economy doing better than expected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Tourism, South Dakota's second-biggest moneymaker was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, but now many businesses say they're recovering.

News

Rapid City Mayor considering legal action against delinquent landlord

Updated: 1 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Expect stimulus package in coming months, says Rep. Johnson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Dusty Johnson tours GenPro Energy.

News

State agriculture department will merge with environment and natural resources department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem announced the South Dakota Departments of Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources will merge to form the streamlined South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

News

Vitalant makes COVID-19 antibody testing available

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies from those who have recovered from COVID-19.