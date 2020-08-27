Advertisement

Rapid City Vietnam War veterans honored by Congress

Rep. Dusty Johnson bumps elbow with a Rapid City Vietnam War veteran after presenting the commemorative pin
Rep. Dusty Johnson bumps elbow with a Rapid City Vietnam War veteran after presenting the commemorative pin(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are nearly 70,000 veterans in South Dakota and many of them served in the Vietnam War. On Wednesday, thirteen Vietnam War veterans in Rapid City were presented with a commemorative pin by Representative Dusty Johnson.

Johnson introduced each one of them by reading their military service record from Vietnam.

Many veterans said they were glad to receive the pin, and one of them said, he wished things were different when they had first returned from Vietnam, as he didn’t feel there was much recognition for their service back then.

”It was never, to me, a thing of bravery, it was to serve the cause of our country, and try to make sure people could be free,” Stanley Self Sr., a Rapid City Vietnam War veteran, said.

Rep. Johnson said too many of the Vietnam-era veterans were not received properly in the past, so now, he travels from to city to city in South Dakota to give thanks to Vietnam War veterans in person.

”So today I heard the stories from these veterans about when they came home in the 60s and 70s and how divided our country was, and that meant they did not get the ‘welcome home’ they deserved. We’re trying to make up for that wrong today,” Rep. Johnson said of the event Wednesday.

“It’s interesting our country in many ways has again become hotly divided; this is an opportunity for us to remind one and another, not just these veterans, not just members of congress, but all of our communities, that we are one America.” Johnson said.

By thanking the service members, Representative Johnson said he hopes people can be more united.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Five Rapid City homicides in one month

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
In just one month, Rapid City has seen more homicides than what some city yearly statistics show.

News

Rapid City Mayor wants to take severe action against a ‘slumlord’

Updated: 30 minutes ago
If landlord does not comply, residents could potentially end up losing their water.

News

Monument Health connects patients to loved ones with iPad donations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A Monument Health project that began as a means to help COVID-19 patients connect with loved ones, turned into an initiative to deploy more than 300 iPads across the Monument Health system.

News

New Underwood to see first solar farm in S.D.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Solar farm to come to New Underwood, S.D.

Latest News

News

How common are mountain lion sightings in Rapid City?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Spotting a mountain lion in Rapid City isn't uncommon.

News

21-year-old pleads guilty to armed robbery charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Man admits guilt in armed robbery.

News

Many students in Hot Springs are back in the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new school year is underway in Hot Springs.

News

A magician celebrates his 17th year at the Central States Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
His interactive show began when he was a firefighter here in Rapid City.

Environment

Forest service employees see an increase in vandalism across the Black Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hill is a popular destination for people to travel to partly due to its beauty, but some people are taking advantage of the hills.

News

Ground breaks on new apartment community on Catron Boulevard

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Ground broke on the first of many housing projects Lloyd Companies is planning in Rapid City Wednesday.