People react to the recent increase in South Dakota COVID cases

Locals aren't surprised and expect that will continue until there's a vaccine or cure.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

South Dakota saw one of the state’s largest one-day increases in COVID-19 cases on Thursday ... as numbers have continued to rise all week.

One Rapid City resident said it’s hard to know what’s the right thing to do right now.

“All these doctors and these professionals are saying to cover up, then there’s that mixed message and that confusion coming from our leaders. And it is hard to gauge what I am comfortable with and not and sometimes it would be a lot nicer to hear from a representative or our governor, take care of yourself, this is what we need to do, this is what our professionals are saying,” said Cherrish Reitzel, from Rapid City.

Another local said he’s become concerned given his age.

“Well I went to the rally, during the rally at Sturgis, and nobody was wearing masks and that’s kind of scary that that many people and I was one of them that didn’t wear a mask. And that’s kind of a dangerous way of life,” said Thomas Bell, from Hermosa.

South Dakota is on a number of states’ “quarantine post-travel” lists including New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. As of Tuesday, Chicago followed suit.

“We’re concerned about COVID in South Dakota because we know there’s been an uptick in cases and I think that people need to take that seriously. People need to be wearing their mask and they need to be washing their hands and practicing social distancing. We’re going back to Chicago on Saturday and we just found out yesterday that we’re going to be on the quarantine list when we get back,” said Julie Johnson, from Chicago.

Bell and Reitzel said they aren’t surprised there’s an increase here in South Dakota and expect that will continue until there’s a vaccine or cure.

