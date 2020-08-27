Advertisement

How has the pandemic impacted The Journey Museum and Learning Center?

The Journey Museum and Learning Center received a $20,000 grant.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center was closed for 103 days due to COVID-19, but they were finally able to reopen in early July.

Recently, the museum received $20,000 from a South Dakota Humanities Council CARES Act grant.

Executive director Troy Kilpatrick says the grant will help them reinvent their programming strategies.

Since they were closed for so long, Kilpatrick says it put a significant dent into their planned income.

Even though the museum reopened, they’re only open a couple of days a week, and traffic is not what it was a year ago.

“All the things you never really think about you’ve had to think about all over again. And now we’re headed into the fall, and we’ve got a whole other formula of things to think about. How do we reach our community members with are programs, which traditionally was Turtle Soup and learning forms? What do those look like when you can’t put an audience together now. So that is why we’re looking to do things virtually and online,” says Kilpatrick.

Click here for more information about the museum.

