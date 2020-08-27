Health Watch: Kettlebell

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “Today I would like to demonstrate some exercises using a kettlebell. With an exercise like this you want to use a low weight. This one is 5 pounds, sometimes my clients use between 5-7 but you don’t want to go too heavy. This is great to do to get your circulation going if you feel stiff also great stretching. You can do a little routine, repeat it in between commercials while watching tv, whatever works for you. Hold and grip here and make sure you are swinging back and swing up to here to be in alignment with your shoulders. This will work your core and glutes, see how I am pushing back and my weight is on my heel. Then you can go one at a time and when you do this you’ll want to do some pelvic thrusts, this is great for the shoulders as well. To get more of the lower body you can go into a plie. Be more than shoulder-width apart with toes slightly out and be careful of your knees and go down and up. We can get a whole body workout and good for the core elbows pointed up. My heart rate is going up. If you go above your heart your heart rate goes up and burns more calories. There you go, I’m Carol White owner of Carol White’s personal fitness studio. Have a great day,”

