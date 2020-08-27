Food vendors notice the difference in Central States Fair foot traffic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unlike the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the Central States Fair isn’t packed with people like in years past. But staff and vendors are hopeful that things will continue to pick up over the next few days.

For many, a big part of going to the fair is indulging in sweet treats and fried delicacies. The Central States Fair has 17 food vendors this year, bringing in a wide variety of diverse fair foods. Despite all the options, the food vendors are feeling the weight of the pandemic and one said the first few days were slow.

“Yesterday was a really good day as far as numbers-wise, as far as what I could see, people out and coming by but it’s been slower definitely. With this COVID-19 pandemic going on, people I’m sure have been apprehensive about coming out but every day gets a little bit better,” said Robby Sherman, food vendor.

Overall attendance is down this year, but the fair board and staff said they were expecting that. The events coordinator said she’s hopeful that the rodeo will help with the second weekend’s attendance.

“So we’re into rodeo nights and that for us has really kind of lifted everybody’s spirits, it’s really picked everybody back up,” said Rebecca Bader, Central States Fair event coordinator. “It was definitely slow starting off but now that we’ve got rodeo contestants and their families, and rodeo lovers of all ages, they’re coming down to the fair and they’re hanging out on the midway and eating lots and lots of food.”

Bader also said that visitors should come to check out their two new vendors and a modified German tent experience.

