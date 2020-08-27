Expect stimulus package in coming months, says Rep. Johnson

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s lone U.S. Representative, Dusty Johnson, was in the West River Thursday, visiting GenPro Energy in Piedmont.

Johnson spent the morning listening to a presentation from GenPro, and had a conversation about their future business plans.

Johnson has a background in energy-- he previously served on the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, where he worked on rural energy development. He said he tries to be a leader in Congress on energy-related issues, and called Thursday learning experience.

Johnson said South Dakota is well-suited for solar power, and said speaking with businesses is important to get a sense of how past Congressional action has helped or hurt companies. Johnson thinks there will be some sort of stimulus package by the end of November.

“It makes you feel good to talk to a business like GenPro that has gone out and acquired California businesses, brought that equipment, brought those jobs, brought those specific employees out here to the Black Hills of South Dakota and are having even more success being located in the Black Hills than they did being located in Los Angeles,” said Johnson.

Sara Pesek, GenPro Energy’s Vice President of Corporate Development and Finance, said South Dakotans are lucky to have easily-accessible representatives.

“Not only is he interested in what we are doing, but he actually has the knowledge and background to really get into the nitty gritty of it,” said Pesek. “It’s very, very exciting to have his support and understanding and just to be able to share with him some of the progress that we made in the industry.”

GenPro said their distribution has not seen any downturn since the pandemic, merely some delays.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.