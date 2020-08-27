Advertisement

Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening!

Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny(KEVN/KOTA)
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Moist and unstable air along with an approaching cold front and series of upper level disturbances will cause numerous severe thunderstorms to form over the Skyvew Forecast area this afternoon. The greatest risk for storms appears to be along and north of Interstate 90.

Initially, isolated supercell thunderstorms capable of very large, damaging hail will form near and north of the Hills. These storms will congeal into a squall line that will create a damaging wind threat as it moves to the east.

Friday will be nice day, with low humidity, mild temperatures and breezy conditions.

The weekend will be warmer, but a touch of Fall weather is still expected early next week!

