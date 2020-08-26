Advertisement

RCPD warns against scam calls

A caller claiming to be a Rapid City Police Department employee has been requesting credit card information
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A scam call has been targeting residents of Rapid City, police say.

A caller claiming to be a Rapid City Police Department employee has been requesting credit card information to “clear a person’s warrants.”

“Law enforcement does not conduct business this way,” Rapid City police said in a Facebook post.

If anyone receives a call like this, officials advise recipients to hang up.

Posted by Rapid City Police Department on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

