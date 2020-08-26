Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department holds a fire training exercise

RCFD
RCFD(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City firefighters spent this week making sure their skills are sharp when they are called to an active structure fire.

Using the old Family Thrift Express on Sturgis Avenue, Station 1 responded to a simulated fire -- using a fog machine and strobe lights to simulate a fire, as crews tried to locate a dummy inside the building.

The training is being held at night, to help crews avoid the heat. This also comes after training exercises were put on hold for a while.

“There is nothing like it. It is muscle memory. COVID put a wrench in our training operation. Our training section was stripped and basically didn’t exist for several months because of COVID, retirement, staffing and now we have our training section back,” Lt. Jim Bussell, RCFD

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spearfish

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Deadwood Nites

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Fire Training

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Smoky Air

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Fair attendance

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Covid Act

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Lemmon Rapid

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mountain Lion Returns

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Bike from Pierre to Alaska

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID Restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.