Rapid City Fire Department holds a fire training exercise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City firefighters spent this week making sure their skills are sharp when they are called to an active structure fire.

Using the old Family Thrift Express on Sturgis Avenue, Station 1 responded to a simulated fire -- using a fog machine and strobe lights to simulate a fire, as crews tried to locate a dummy inside the building.

The training is being held at night, to help crews avoid the heat. This also comes after training exercises were put on hold for a while.

“There is nothing like it. It is muscle memory. COVID put a wrench in our training operation. Our training section was stripped and basically didn’t exist for several months because of COVID, retirement, staffing and now we have our training section back,” Lt. Jim Bussell, RCFD

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.