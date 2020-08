Public South Dakota universities launch COVID-19 tracking tools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s six public universities are launching websites that track COVID-19 cases on each campus.

The Board of Regents announced on Tuesday that each university will launch dashboards that track individual cases among students and staff.

The launch of these dashboards come after the South Dakota Department of Health said that while it will track overall cases in the state’s university system, it will not break down those cases by the university. The same goes for the state’s K-12 system. Some districts are making public how many cases there are in their system; others, like the Sioux Falls School District, are only making the information available to parents.

As of Wednesday morning, the four universities with active dashboards are reporting 91 COVID-19 cases. This is already up 20 cases from the Department of Health’s latest tally in public universities, which is updated each Monday.

COVID-19 websites by university:

University of South Dakota

South Dakota State University

Northern State University

Dakota State University

Black Hills State University

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

