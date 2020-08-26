New Underwood to see first solar farm in S.D.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wind turbines are nothing new on the South Dakota landscape.

But now Western Area Power Administration and Geronimo Energy want to harness the sun in New Underwood.

Geronimo Energy plans to tap into WAPA's existing New Underwood substation and access their electric grid.

"I think the project is groundbreaking because this could be this is the very first time there is a commercial solar development," said Lisa Meiman, a public affairs specialist for Western Area Power Administration. "South Dakota has been home to wind power for quite a while, solar is just further diversifying the resource mix."

The project is still in the development stages, but it would create a 1,100 acre solar farm that could produce 128,000 kilowatts of power. For some context, an average home with rooftop solar panels can generate anywhere from five to 20 kilowatts of energy.

Meiman said WAPA's role is to review and approve the interconnection requests between the farm and the regional power grid .

"So, Western Area Power Administration owns about 3,400 transmission line miles in South Dakota," said Meiman. "So, we own the substation that Geronimo Energy wants to connect the solar project to. So, it's our job to make sure that we can absorb the power from the solar farm through those physical actual connection points, and then are able to transmit the power to where it needs to go in South Dakota, either using our own power lines or somebody else's power lines."

Meiman said the New Underwood substation was chosen due to its proximity to the project

“The project is actually adjacent to WAPA’s existing substation,” said Meiman. “And when it comes to energy projects like this, location, location, location-- it’s everything. You definitely want to build a solar project, wind project, coal plant next to an existing power line because accessing that regional power grid is critical.”

Meiman said the solar farm could bring jobs to the area, but she is not sure how many.

"The long-term contracts may go to someone even outside of the state," said Meiman. "The electrons being produced by the solar farm are probably going to directly benefit the local communities. That's just the physics of how the electric grid works."

Meiman said the farm is scheduled to generate power by 2022.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.