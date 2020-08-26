Many students in Hot Springs are back in the classroom

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - Students in Hot Springs returned to school on Aug. 17, and the district decided to start the school year on Tier Two of their pandemic plan.

This means students are back in class for regular classroom instruction, but the district is also offering an online component for parents who don't feel comfortable having their children in the classroom.

Masks are not required unless students are in an environment where they can't maintain social distance.

Superintendent Dennis Fischer says a meeting was held on Wednesday with the safety and security committee, and they decided to continue at Tier Two.

Fischer says they have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in counties to the north of them, and they're keeping an eye on any developments.

Fischer added they have also seen situations where students have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

"And that's the situation that we've been trying to address the most. What is that balancing act of trying to separate kids out and isolate them to protect them, but also trying to create a plan for them to be involved in as many things as we would like to see them participate in," says Fischer.

Currently, there are no positive cases among students in the school.

Fischer added it’s important to remain flexible with their plan as the school year continues.

