Hot again Thursday with PM severe storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies become partly cloudy through the evening, but more will fill in after midnight. Scattered showers and storms will pass through the area. Low temperatures will be in the 60s for many.

A few storms may linger a few hours after sunrise, but we will dry out through late morning and early afternoon. Another round of storms will develop between 3-6 p.m. in northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Some of those storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. Another round of strong to severe storms could develop in northeast Wyoming in the evening and slide into western South Dakota overnight. Highs Thursday will be near 90° in Rapid City.

We are dry by Friday morning and sunny. It will be a much cooler day as temperatures only reach 80° by the afternoon. Skies will still be a little smoky. Warmer air does return for the weekend as highs jump back into the mid to upper 80s. We do have plenty of sunshine in the forecast, but an isolated storm is possible in the southern plains Saturday afternoon. Smoky skies will continue as well.

A cold front will sweep through the area Sunday night into Monday morning, which will do two things - bring us cooler air and push much of the smoke out of the area. Highs to start off next week will be in the low 70s with blue skies returning. Cooler air continues Tuesday, but we do return to the 80s by the middle of next week, but no extreme heat is in the forecast.

