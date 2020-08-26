Ground breaks on new apartment community on Catron Boulevard

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ground broke on the first of many housing projects Lloyd Companies is planning in Rapid City Wednesday.

The VUE at Catron will be a new apartment community in south Rapid City. The community is projected to be entirely done by spring 2022. The project will have three buildings that hold a total of 168 units. There will be one, two and three-bedrooms available that can view the Black Hills from the Catron Boulevard location.

“It is exciting to see this project coming out of the ground as we look at developing several more projects in our great community,” said Luke Neely, Lloyd’s Regional Development Director.

The community will have two 36-unit buildings, one 96-unit building, a clubhouse and an outdoor pool. Additional amenities will include a community room, 24-hour fitness center, a courtyard, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, playground and dog park and on-site management, maintenance and package receiving.

“Lloyd Companies is focused on making a meaningful contribution to Rapid City. Our hope is to see all ships rise together as we grow our community and continue to make this a better place to live for years to come,” Neely said.

The clubhouse is scheduled to open this winter. One of the 36-unit buildings will open in the spring of 2021, the next 36-unit building in the summer of 2021 and the final 96-unit building in the spring of 2022.

The site is located at 1330 Catron Blvd, near Mt. Rushmore Road.

